A truck bed constructed and exhibited by Tanner Patrick of Frost FFA was named Champion in the Agricultural Mechanics Showmanship at the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
Displaying the talents, skills and knowledge of Texas youth, the Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show is a highlight of the Stock Show’s opening weekend. Members of 4-H and FFA organizations spend countless hours designing and constructing equipment like livestock and wildlife feeders, trailers, cultivation tools, and more, to suit a variety of farm and ranch needs. There are also divisions for outdoor recreational equipment, as well as a division for the restoration of farm and ranch equipment like tractors and horse-drawn equipment. The contest has experienced significant popularity among 4-H clubs and high school agricultural science programs since 2013.
“I encourage anyone who wants to be inspired by our youth to take a tour of the Show’s Junior Ag Mechanics entries,” said Brad Barnes, Stock Show President and General Manager. “The innovation and dedication these students and their advisors pour into their projects is impressive.”
Sponsors for the Junior Ag Mechanics Project Show include Big Tex, DeWalt, HARRIS Products Group, Lincoln Electric, Metalwest, Miller/Hobart, Priefert, RDO Equipment Co., Saint-Gobain/Norton, and United Ag & Turf.
