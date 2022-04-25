The Frost UIL Science Team recently earned first place at their district meet and will advance to regionals Saturday, April 23.
Additional Science UIL District Places included:
Physics Top Score – Marisol Perez
Physics Second – Jessie Smith
Chemistry Top Score – Jessie Smith
Chemistry Second – Wesley Christensen
Biology Second – Jake Rogers
Overall Science Placings:
Jessie Smith – First
Jake Rogers – Third
Kaleb Lyles – Fourth
Brayden Calvin – Sixth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.