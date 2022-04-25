4-23-22 Frost UIL Science.png

Courtesy photo

The Frost UIL Science Team earned first place at their district meet, advancing to regionals Saturday, April 23. Pictured left to right are Kaleb Lyles, Marisol Perez Jake Rogers, Wesley Christensen, Brayden Calvin, and Jessie Smith.

The Frost UIL Science Team recently earned first place at their district meet and will advance to regionals Saturday, April 23.

Additional Science UIL District Places included:

Physics Top Score – Marisol Perez

Physics Second – Jessie Smith

Chemistry Top Score – Jessie Smith

Chemistry Second – Wesley Christensen

Biology Second – Jake Rogers

Overall Science Placings:

Jessie Smith – First

Jake Rogers – Third

Kaleb Lyles – Fourth

Brayden Calvin – Sixth

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you