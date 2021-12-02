The Christmas season in in full swing in Corsicana and Navarro County.
Even if you missed the well-attended downtown tree lighting or Navarro College’s Beauville, there is still a full slate of family-friendly, fun events set for Saturday to lift your holiday spirit.
YMCA hosts Jingle Bell Jog
Corsicana YMCA is hosting its 29th annual Jingle Bell Jog at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at 400 Oaklawn Ave. Entry fees for the 5K or one mile footrace are $50 per family, which includes five t shirts or $25 per adult, $15 per minor. Additional shirts are $15. 5K medal categories in all age groups, one mile medal categories 18 years and younger. Register online at: runsignup.com/corsicanaymcajinglebelljog.
Lane Brown Toy Run
The seventh annual Lane Brown Toy Run and Food Drive benefiting families of Navarro County during the holiday season, is set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the IOOF Event Center in Corsicana. A poker run begins at 10 a.m. Get the annual t shirt with a $10 donation, unwrapped toy or 10 non-perishable food items. Stay for lunch with $10 barbecue plates, a bike show, auction and car show. Call 903-875-1752 for more information.
Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl
Kickoff between UT Permian Basin and Oklahoma Baptist University is scheduled for noon Saturday, Dec. 4 at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium at Tiger Field. Tickets for the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl game are available at heritagebowl.org.
Festival of Lights Christmas Parade
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Parade Participants:-No pre-registration or fee. Check in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Ideal Self Storage parking lot located at 801 N. 13th St. Check in and staging assignments: Fire Department’s red tent in the parking lot. All drivers must have a current valid driver’s license. All vehicles requiring registration must be registered. For more information, call 903-654-4874.
