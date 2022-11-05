Last year’s Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl smashed expectations. Great crowd, new wrinkles, a competitive game and – once again – chamber of commerce weather.
But the bowl game organizers have not rested on their laurels. They have doubled down on bringing a first-class Division II bowl game to Corsicana.
“We added Fun Town RV to the marquee, hosted both teams in an electric banquet at Navarro College, and had our biggest crowd ever,” said Aric Bonner, Heritage Bowl Committee Chairman, of the 2021 offering. “Perhaps most important, we believe we laid the most important piece of our foundation. Schools and people are talking about the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl and Corsicana, and they want to be a part of what we have going on here.”
Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium. Teams will officially be announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 after the DII playoff teams are chosen, and bowl invitations are accepted. Soon after, tickets will go on sale at www.funtownrvheritagebowl.com.
The game will once again be broadcast nationally as a production of Princeton Media Group.
Presented by the Corsicana Visitors Bureau and Community National Bank & Trust, this year’s Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl will be the fifth in a span of six years, after the 2020 game was sidelined due to COVID. Teams are typically pulled from the host Lone Star Conference (LSC) and a member of either the Great American Conference (GAC) or the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).
In last year’s game, Oklahoma Baptist held off the University of Texas-Permian Basin, 24-21, in a game featuring two teams making their post-season debuts.
New this year will be the addition of the City of Corsicana’s successful Food Truck Friday to the downtown Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl Pep Rally, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and takes place annually at North Beaton and Sixth Avenue. The large downtown Christmas tree has become an anchor attraction for teams and fans during their stay, which is two nights for teams.
Additionally, the Heritage Bowl committee is excited to welcome Navarro County students to the game for free with a student ID or a paid adult. Pee wee football or school jerseys and spirit uniforms are encouraged.
“While our game has slowly made a name for itself nationally, we may still be one of those hidden gems locally,” Bonner said. “We want people from Corsicana and Navarro County to come out to the stadium and take in some high-level, incredibly competitive college football. Regardless of division, our bowl game is one of the first to be played nationally, and it’s right here in our own backyard.”
