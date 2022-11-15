CORSICANA – The Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl matchup is set, and it features two teams with very little history.
Texas A&M University -Kingsville and East Central University (Oklahoma) accepted bids to meet up in the Dec. 3 Division II collegiate tilt in Corsicana. The two teams have met once, with the Javelinas of A&M-Kingsville snaring a 20-7 win over the Tigers in Ada, Okla. on Sept. 11, 2010.
The Tigers (8-3) have won eight of their last nine games after opening the season 0-2. Coached by Kris McCullough, who at 26 years old is the youngest head football coach in the nation, ECU finished third in the Great American Conference. They defeated rival Southeastern Oklahoma State, 31-10, in their season finale.
The Javelinas (7-4) started the season on a roll, winning seven-straight before falling to No. 2 nationally ranked Angelo State. Coach Mike Salinas’ group is coming off a 48-37 loss at home to Western Oregon in the Lone Star Conference finale Saturday, but hopes to get the ship righted in Corsicana.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Dec. 3 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium in Corsicana. The game will be televised nationally by Princeton Media group and locally on radio by KAND 1340 AM. Tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at www.funtownrvheritagebowl.com.
The two teams will arrive in town Thursday, Dec. 1, and attend a private banquet. On Friday, both teams will be present at a downtown Corsicana pep rally at 5:30 p.m. in front of the giant Christmas tree.
Both teams are making their Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl debuts.
