Fun Town RV, the number one towable RV Dealer in Texas, and the Heritage Bowl jointly announced they have entered into a three-year sponsorship agreement.
The Heritage Bowl will be branded as the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl. This fall’s scheduled game will be the fourth in five years, after the game last season was canceled due to safety concerns with the COVID pandemic.
The first two games were played under the Corsicana Bowl name, with the 2019 version donning the Heritage Bowl moniker. The Division II post-season contest will be played Dec. 4 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium and will be broadcast again by Princeton media, with the start time still to be determined. The 2019 broadcast of the game was distributed to more than 100 million homes across the country and internationally.
“I have always enjoyed being a supporter of the local community and was proud to jump onboard with the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl,” stated Jarrod McGhee, Fun Town RV Founder & CEO, who is also a Corsicana native. “We will be opening up a new superstore here in Corsicana so the partnership made a lot of sense for both the Bowl Committee and us.”
“Kind of like your favorite pair of jeans, it just fits and feels right,” stated Aric Bonner, who is the Chairman of the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl. “The Heritage Bowl Executive Committee is ecstatic about partnering with Fun Town RV and we believe we have found the ideal partner. Fun Town RV is a titan in the RV industry and we look forward to growing the popularity of the game with them.”
Fun Town RV currently has 14 locations in Oklahoma and Texas, with six more in the pipeline, one of these being a Superstore in Corsicana which will be located at 3301 Corsicana Crossing Boulevard.
