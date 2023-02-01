A Go Fund Me account has been created to benefit the family of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz, who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday, while investigating a crash on Interstate Highway 45 near mile marker 220 in Navarro County.
Putz was seriously injured and transported to a Dallas area hospital where he remains in serious condition.
According to Organizer Deniese McGowan of Fairfield, Curtis’ wife Tosha is a self-employed stay-at-home mom to their three small children.
“Officer Putz helps with their business when he is home and not on duty. Tosha will now be away from home as well as their business to be with him for a while,” she stated.
“If you know this family at all, you know they are the most kind and most giving people there are around! Now it’s our time to help them! This fund will be given directly to Tosha to be used to help cover expenses they need while he remains hospitalized.”
On the Net:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dps-officer-curtis-putz-and-family
