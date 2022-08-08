Linda and Don Hudson, of 34th Street, are the winners of the August Garden Club Yard of the Month. The Hudsons not only have a beautiful yard but multiple birds, rabbits, chickens, cat, and dogs. Pictured is Sunny Boy on Don's shoulder; Linda is holding Truffles.
Garden Club awards August Yard of the Month
- Courtesy photo
