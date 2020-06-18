Members of the Better Garden Club planted a butterfly garden at Legacy West Nursing Home during National Garden Club week. Those working on the project were Suzanne Capehart, Shari McGhee, and Dora Scruggs.
Garden Club brings butterfly garden to nursing home
- From Staff Reports
