Terry Garner is looking to make a change. The problem is change takes time, and he said he realizes he can’t do it alone.
Garner was recently elected Navarro County Democratic Party Chair by a unanimous vote of Democratic Committee persons. Garner said he was humbled by their confidence shown in him and is already getting to work making connections and meeting people.
During a recent interview, the Corsicana resident said he is looking forward to the challenges of rebuilding the Democratic Party which has struggled to raise funds and recruit candidates for local offices in recent years.
He admitted the effort is going to take time and be a team effort. He said he intends to start by talking about Democratic values to those he meets around town at festivals and other events.
Garner moved to Corsicana in 2018, with his husband Keith and their family.
Last year, several Pride flags were vandalized on his property, but he said he was not deterred.
“My family and I don’t respond out of fear, we love the people of this community,” he said.
The outpouring of support showed that most in Corsicana also share that value.
“I love this town so much I want to improve it by getting more people involved in the process,” he said.
Garner said he will lean on those within the party to begin recruiting additional Democratic Precinct Chairs and engage people who may have left the Democratic Party in recent years for various reasons.
“If you were a Democrat, come home,” he said. “The Democratic Party is large enough where everyone can find things they agree on. We must also reach out to people in a variety of ways including social media. That’s how young people talk these days,” he joked.
Garner who is 55, said engaging youth is imperative to any successful plan to rebuilding a strong foundation for the party and among his top priorities.
Garner said he’s been in contact with members of the State Democratic Party.
“I’ve already made calls and connections and things are already beginning to move forward,” he said. “The Democratic Party is one that believes in individual rights and will continue to protect the rights of everyone even as Republicans work to limit the freedoms and protections of some within society.”
Garner said he believes the National Republican Party has drifted and left many in both parties disillusioned.
“No matter where someone is on the political spectrum people recognize the erosion of personal freedom and protections,” Garner said.
Locally, Garner said he envisions a party which helps all reach their potential by providing a place where every person who feels unseen and unheard can go to have their voices heard.
The Democratic Party of Navarro County meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the MLK Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana.
