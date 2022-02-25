Local elections are a critical part of the political process. In addition to voting, you can also get involved through a number of volunteer opportunities.
Allie Thomas, Elections Administrator, said the county is in extreme need of poll workers.
Thomas encourages voters who want to know more about volunteering to contact their local party chair, Steve Jessup of the Republican Party or Enoch Basnett of the Democratic Party, or call the Elections Office at 903-875-3330.
If you are a United States citizen and qualified voter in your area, you are eligible to be appointed as an election worker.
The Texas Secretary of State now offers the Online Poll Worker Training program at pollworkertraining.sos.texas.gov/. The online training covers polling place procedures and is available free of charge, 24/7, for all poll workers.
Another way to get involved is to become a volunteer deputy registrar, eligible to officially register voters in Texas.
For those interested in becoming a volunteer deputy registrar, the Navarro County Elections Department administers the test at 10 a.m. every Friday.
Learn more about the duties and responsibilities of a volunteer deputy registrar on the Navarro County Elections Department website at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.elections
In addition to volunteering as election workers and deputy registrars, voters can participate as poll watchers. Even high school students are able to get involved in the process as student voting clerks.
How to become a poll watcher
A poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of a candidate, political party or specific-purpose political action committees. Poll watchers are allowed to observe and report on irregularities in the conduct of any election, but may not interfere.
Poll watchers must receive a certificate of appointment and complete the Texas Secretary of State’s program and present a certificate of completion to the presiding judge at the polling place.
To learn more about a poll watcher’s duty, read the Texas Secretary of State’s Poll Watcher Guide at www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/forms/pollwatchers-guide.pdf
Become a student clerk
High school students who are 16 years of age or older now have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process by serving as elections clerks at the polling place during Early Voting or on Election Day.
“It's a great opportunity for them to learn!” Thomas said.
This program is designed to provide students with a greater awareness of the electoral process and the rights and responsibilities of voters. The students will assist their local election officials by filling positions at polling places during the Early Voting period or on Election Day and working under the direction of the polling place presiding judge.
Online training resources are available at www.votetexas.gov. To learn more, visit www.votetexas.gov/get-involved.
“We also have logic and accuracy testing that we do before each election that is open to the public to show everyone and test that our equipment is tabulating the votes and working correctly,” Thomas said.
For those interested in attending, notice of testing is posted on the Elections Department’s website and in the newspaper.
