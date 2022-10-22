On Nov. 8, Texas voters will cast ballots for the state’s highest positions, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, as well as for state legislators and others. Federal and local positions will also be on the ballot.
Texas Senate Incumbent Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) is facing off against Democrat primary winner Prince Giadolor to represent Texas’ District 2. Navarro County was moved from Brian Birdwell’s Senate District 22 after redistricting following the 2020 census count.
Cody Harris (R-Palestine) goes up against Democrat and Navarro County resident Ed Adams to represent Texas’ House District 8.
Dates to remember:
Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any location within their county of residence.
Oct. 28: If you plan to vote by mail, you must first submit an application by Oct. 28. Laws passed last year now make it a requirement to include your Texas Driver’s License number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. The Secretary of State Office recommends you include both numbers to better ensure your application is accepted.
Nov. 4: Last day for early voting.
Nov. 8: Election Day. Voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bob Hall
Texas Senate District 2
Please introduce yourself. Why are you running to represent District 2 in the Texas Senate?
My name is Bob Hall. I am a husband, father, and grandfather. I graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina with a degree in Electrical Engineering and received a Regular Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force where I began my active duty as a Systems Engineer working to develop the Minuteman Missile System during the Cold War.
After the Air Force, I worked in the Aerospace industry as a systems engineer and then as a consultant to aerospace and defense corporations.
I believe that it is my duty and responsibility to do what I can to ensure my children and grandchildren inherit the same opportunities and freedoms my generation saw.
Much has been made of the rural vs. urban divide in Texas politics. What are three issues you consider a priority and how do those issues impact your potential new constituents in Navarro County?
While there is definitely a rural vs urban divide in the state, my top legislative priorities benefit both equally. They are:
• Ensure a reliable and resilient electric grid;
• Ensure secure election results; and
• Protect the individual's right to medical freedom so that they and a doctor, not a government agency, determine the appropriate medical protocol and immunization requirements for themselves.
Texas is the second largest state in the union with an estimated 1,000 people a day moving here from other states and around the world. If elected, how would you approach the increased needs for budget allocations, particularly for education and security, with the public’s continued desire for property tax reform?
Property tax reform is a high priority because as long as we fund government with property taxes people will never own their property, they will always just be renting it from the government. The system is fundamentally flawed.
However, there is no such thing as "government money." Whether the money is raised from property taxes, fees for service, sales taxes, or one of the many other schemes the government uses to get your money, it is the taxpayer who pays the bill.
Increased budget allocations should be covered by the increased taxes being paid by those coming into the state. Property tax increases on new growth are not limited by the current laws restricting the increase in property taxes. That measure allows the local governments to increase their taxes by the rate of growth without penalizing them.
In recent legislative sessions the state has been able to offer some property tax relief by absorbing more of the cost of education on the state. That is likely to continue this session, also. However, when local property tax relief is provided by the state assuming a portion of the liability, the money is still coming from the same pockets.
Do you support reforming the process for legal immigration? What policies would you support to ensure that the state is prepared for those who choose to come to Texas legally?
The legal immigration process absolutely must be reformed. However, that is a federal issue. Texas has always welcomed legal newcomers to the state, whether from California or a foreign nation. We do not need new state policies to address legal immigrants.
Texas Senate District 2
Prince Giadolor
Please introduce yourself. Why are you running to represent District 2 in the Texas Senate?
Prince S. Giadolor is running to bring leadership and results to Senate District 2. We need a leader in the upper chamber who is more in touch with the challenges our district faces. Whether that being bringing more hospitals to rural Texas, improving our internet connectivity, providing property tax relief, or ensuring our kids are safe in school. This past legislative session, as a senior legislative aide, Giadolor made history by leading the stakeholder engagement in bringing the first state funded hospital in the history of Dallas county. Giadolor is also a PMP, globally recognized project management professional, making him globally recognized at getting things done. When elected, Prince will get things done.
Much has been made of the rural vs. urban divide in Texas politics. What are three issues you consider a priority and how do those issues impact your potential new constituents in Navarro County?
1. Bringing more hospitals to rural Texas
2. Improving roads and infrastructure not only in rural Texas, but urban Texas
3. Work to secure the border in an orderly and financially responsible fashion rather than throwing billions of dollars at the problem with no solutions, filling the pockets of contractors who support the current leadership. We need solutions, and a leader who pays attention to Navarro county not just when it’s election season.
Texas is the second largest state in the union with an estimated 1,000 people a day moving here from other states and around the world. If elected, how would you approach the increased needs for budget allocations, particularly for education and security, with the public’s continued desire for property tax reform?
First, I would work across the aisle to come up with ways to increase revenue for our state. Perhaps one of those ways is legalizing marijuana. Majority of Texans believe we should legalize marijuana. Maybe it is time to take a page out the book of a historically red state like, Montana. Additionally, I believe in fully funding public education.
Do you support reforming the process for legal immigration? What policies would you support to ensure that the state is prepared for those who choose to come to Texas legally?
There are steps we can take make the legal process of immigration more efficient to encourage coming to Texas legally thus making penalties depending on the case harsher for illegal immigration. Further I believe we should further cultivate a better relationship with the administration in Washington to prompt them to be more invested in the border security in Texas. We also need to get to the bottom of why these immigrants feel the need to flee their own countries. This is a humanitarian crisis that should have the attention of not only Washington but The UN and world community as well.
Cody Harris
Texas House District 8
Please introduce yourself. Why are you running to represent District 8 in the Texas House of Representatives?
Rural Texas is under continuous assault from our urban neighbors. Having served for two terms as State Representative, I’ve fought tooth and nail to protect our values and our way of life. We’ve killed the High Speed Rail, banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our public schools, passed the strongest pro-life laws in the country and much more. Still, the liberal assault keeps coming. I’m running for a third term to continue our fight to keep Texas, Texas.
How would you describe your legislative philosophy? In what ways might that philosophy impact how you would approach legislation?
The role of a State Representative is to be an advocate for the people he or she represents as legislation is considered during session. As the representative of a rural district, that role often turns into playing defense, or trying to kill bad legislation that hurts our district or is contrary to our values. That’s what I’ll continue to do if reelected.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities in Austin during the next legislative session?
1. Pass real, meaningful property tax relief.
2. Continue to find ways to secure the border since the federal government has abandoned its responsibility and the People of Texas with its open-borders policy.
3. Protect our ability to produce and market Texas oil and natural gas, which is vital to the economic health of our state and provides thousands of jobs to the people of HD8.
Please describe your approach to problem solving and how you would work with local leaders to assist local governments which find themselves constrained by unfunded mandates which add to economic strain.
Having working relationships with local elected officials and area leaders is a critical part of being able to do my job well, and it is most definitely a two-way street. When I am considering legislation, it’s important for me to hear how a proposed law might actually impact our local agencies and political subdivisions. Unfunded mandates should be avoided whenever possible and I recognize that they put added stress on local government budgets. However, “unfunded mandates” seems to be the crutch used when local governments would rather not cut spending like families and businesses are also having to do. Building real relationships with open dialogue and communication could help solve a lot of the problems we sometimes see between the Legislature and local governments.
Ed Adams
Texas House District 8
Please introduce yourself. Why are you running to represent District 8 in the Texas House of Representatives?
I am Ed Adams and this is my second run for district 8 representative. I have been a resident of Texas and Navarro county since 1997. I have been married since 1993 and have four sons.
I have considered myself a Libertarian since I first started voting in 1980 but switched to voting Republican in the late 80s because I thought my vote was being wasted and they were closer to libertarian values. However, I increasingly saw Republicans fail to keep, or even try to keep, their promises of reducing government, taxes or increasing freedom. In 1996, I gave up voting for the “lesser of two evils” and turned my back on choosing which oppressor I wanted to rule me.
My main two reasons for running have to do with choice. First, to give voters a choice as the Democrats have again decided not to run a candidate in a heavily Republican district. Second, to give voters a sense of freedom from government over reach in the form of regulations, taxes, and laws which restrict personal freedom and choice. My opponent has talked about such freedom yet allowed and supported the opposite.
How would you describe your legislative philosophy? In what ways might that philosophy impact how you would approach legislation?
My philosophy is simple, the government should not be in the business of forcing the citizens to do or not do things a few people in Austin think is right. I also believe that government should overall be much smaller.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities in Austin during the next legislative session?
First, would be reduction of taxes and government agencies that can be reduced without harm to the citizens. Second, would be relaxation of the oppressive anti-abortion law currently in place. Third, would be to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana as a first step towards defeating drug cartels by removing their source of income.
Please describe your approach to problem solving and how you would work with local leaders to assist local governments which find themselves constrained by unfunded mandates which add to economic strain.
Unfunded mandates are an abomination. Just as Austin should not be forcing citizens to do their will, they likewise should not be forcing counties and cities to do the same. Either pony up and pay for them or abolish them. Since I am against raising taxes and want to reduce government, I would most likely try to abolish these mandates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.