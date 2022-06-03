Amy Gibbs, the third grade teacher at James L. Collins Catholic School received the Catholic Foundation’s Work of Heart Award. The Work of Heart Award Program was created in partnership with The Catholic Foundation to recognize full-time teachers, administrators and staff of Pre-K, elementary, middle and high schools in the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. Only a select number of individuals are selected annually, but Mrs. Gibbs was chosen based off her incredible teaching style, in addition to her going above and beyond at JLCCS daily. Her leadership on campus and commitment to focus on virtues with her students were recognized as exceptional.
Gibbs earns Work of Heart Award
- From Staff Reports
