For some it takes a bit longer to find one’s passion. That was the case for Dale Chihuly, a world-renowned glass blower and artist. Chihuly’s life was recounted by author and speaker Rebecca Blackwood, Wednesday, at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana.
Chihuly grew up in Tacoma, Washington, where he lacked ambition for formal education. He was instead drawn to the pool halls and docks of his hometown where he ran the tables and played poker.
Working on Alaskan fishing boats would provide both funding and inspiration for his later work.
After his father died when he was only 17 years old, Chihuly’s mother, Viola, encouraged him to continue his education and find his passion.
Chihuly was at best a mediocre student who “always considered himself the short kid, with curly hair,” Blackwood said.
The polar opposite of his brother, George who died while in the Navy in 1956.
Dale eventually studied interior design and discovered the beauty the sun passing through panes of glass. The temperamental artist became interested in glass blowing after an assignment in which he used glass as a medium as part of a weaving assignment.
Professors noted his talent and encouraged Chihuly to study at the University of Wisconsin Madison where he went on to receive a Master’s Degree in sculpture, then a Master of Fine Arts Degree from the Rhode Island School of Design.
Chihuly was injured in a 1976 car accident which caused him to lose his eye. Now at the age of 81, he continues to create, with the help of assistants who continue to learn from a master glass blower and artist.
Chihuly’s work has appeared in 400 permanent exhibits around the world. Including Venice Italy. As well as in 2000, when he held an exhibition in Jerusalem.
His work once delighted members to the Dallas Arboretum, his largest permanent exhibit is now located at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
Another of his large collections is located in Seattle Washington, near his hometown.
Rebecca Blackwood brought Chihuly’s work to Corsicana on Wednesday, though many may have seen his before, it was apparent that his passion to create art is nearly matched by her desire to share it.
Even at 81, Dale Chihuly is proof that passion and desire are strong enough forces to shape glass.
