The Gold Card for Corsicana seniors is back. The handy tool for residents age 65 and up can be used to gain access to Corsicana ISD events, and best of all – it is free.
CISD’s Gold Cards offers a number of benefits, including:
Free general admission to all regular season home district athletic events, except Varsity football games. Tickets can be purchased at Home Team Tickets on the CISD website's Athletic page; free admission for student campus productions; information about upcoming district events; invitation to the Spring Tour of campuses, and more.
Registration for the Gold Card must be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3CIhRWk.
Gold Cards can be picked up at the Kent Rogers Administration Building, 2200 W. Fourth Ave. in Corsicana.
For more information, email Veronica Johannsen, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing, at vjohannsen@cisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.