A child’s smile can remind us how it feels to be young an innocent, but what if your child couldn’t smile with half her face or lost use of one of her arms and legs?
Those were among the signs that let Marina Parker know things weren’t right with her daughter Kinsley Skye, who just turned 3-years-old and is currently undergoing treatments for a brain tumor.
“She’s had weight issues since she was one,” Marina said. “But January of this year she stopped eating, lost her balance and was sleeping more.”
Marina said she checked her daughter into the emergency room Jan. 20 after she lost use of her right side and they thought she had a stroke.
“They did an MRI and found a brain tumor,” she said. “It sits behind her eyes where her optical nerve pathways crisscross.”
Doctors determined she had hydrocephalus, a condition in which spinal fluid accumulates within the brain, and installed a shunt to drain the fluid into her stomach.
While the tumor does not appear to be malignant, after three rounds of chemotherapy, it still tripled in size. Doctors at Children’s Hospital in Dallas operated and removed most of the tumor but couldn't remove it all for risk of blinding her.
“We have ongoing chemotherapy and her next MRI is April 27,” Marina said. “We are on a timeline for a year of chemo but circumstances could change. We also have speech, physical and occupational therapy up to three hours a day, five days a week.
She said Kinsley is putting on weight and has reached an all time high of 28 pounds.
“She’s almost done a complete 360 than where she was a month ago,” Marina said. “At the end of February she was not talking or eating. Her three brothers are now glad she is home from the hospital and help with her feeding tubes.”
She said the family has health insurance but medical bills are still piling up.
“If not for taxes and the stimulus, I don't know where we would be,” she said.
Linda Blake, friend and Ennis Realtor, saw the hardship the family was going through and organized a golf tournament to help.
“The Old Brickyard golf course in Ferris offered to help us host a fundraiser,” Marina said. “We don’t ask for much but anything will be helpful.”
The tournament is set for Saturday, April 24, and sign-ups start at 7 a.m. The entry fee is only $85 per golfer and includes a hot dog, drink and chips.
For more information on how to sign up or donate, contact Linda Blake 972-351-4521, Marina Parker 469-732-1129 or Tishawna Watson 214-301-1609.
Donations will also be accepted at the Corsicana Daily Sun office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 405 E. Collin St.
Checks should be made out to Marina Parker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.