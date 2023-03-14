Abby Johnson will be keynote speaker and newly elected Texas State Board of Education District 14 member Evelyn Brooks will be guest speaker, for the 12 annual “Reagan Day Dinner” fundraising event, benefiting the Republican Party of Navarro County. It will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center, 215 East Fifth Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
Dinner, auction, and speakers will begin at 6:30 pm. Contributor Reception be from 5 to 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Faith.
Abby Johnson has always been fiercely determined to help women in need. This desire is what led Abby to a career with Planned Parenthood, our nation’s largest abortion provider, and caused her to flee the organization, becoming an outspoken advocate for the Pro-Life movement.
During her eight years with Planned Parenthood, Abby quickly rose through the organization’s ranks and became a clinic director. However, Abby became increasingly disturbed by what she witnessed. Abortion was a product Planned Parenthood was selling, not an unfortunate necessity they were trying to diminish. Still, Abby loved the women that entered her clinic and her co-workers. Despite a growing unrest within her, she stayed on and strove to serve women in crisis.
All this changed Sept. 26, 2009 when Abby was asked to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion. She watched in horror as a 13-week baby fought for, and ultimately lost, its life at the hand of the abortionist.
At that moment, she fully realized what abortion actually was and what she had dedicated her life to. As it washed over Abby, a dramatic transformation had occurred. Desperate and confused, Abby sought help from a local pro-life group. She swore that she would begin to advocate for life in the womb and expose abortion for what it truly is.
Planned Parenthood did not take Abby’s departure sitting down. The organization is fully aware the workers who leave are their greatest threat. They took immediate action to silence Abby with a gag order and brought her to court. The lawsuit was quickly seen as the sham it was, and it was ultimately thrown out of court.
The media was, and continues to be, intensely interested in Abby’s story as well as her continued efforts to advocate for the unborn and help clinic workers escape the abortion industry. She is a frequently requested guest on Fox News and a variety of other shows. She is also the author of the nationally best-selling book “Unplanned,” which chronicles both her experiences within Planned Parenthood and her dramatic exit.
Today, Abby travels across the globe sharing her story, educating the public on pro-life issues, advocating for the unborn, and reaching out to abortion clinic staff who still work in the industry. She is the founder of: “And Then There Were None,” a ministry designed to assist abortion clinic workers in transitioning out of the industry. To date, this ministry has helped over 630 workers leave the abortion industry. Abby lives in Texas with her husband and eight precious children.
Evelyn Brooks has extensive experience educating and helping youth to develop a Biblical worldview, challenging them to strive for excellence, think independently, master facts, and discover their own individual talents and aspirations. Her mission is to ensure that all children have access to a quality education, which is grounded upon preserving the rights and liberties of citizens – free from indoctrination. Her promise is to protect the innocence of children by carefully selecting and voting in favor of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum standards and their aligned curriculum materials, that promote and maintain the moral standards of Texas families.
We will be saluting our Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders with a special ticket price.
Tickets are $50 each for the general public, and $35 each for Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders. Please go to the www.navgop.org website (preferred method) to purchase tickets in advance, so we know how many dinners to prepare. To make a payment via credit card, click on the Calendar tab on this website, just below the banner. Scroll down to the “Reagan Day Dinner” event, select quantity, and click on the “Get Tickets” link. Table sponsorship is available per the website post. Seating is limited, so make your reservations now.
Alternate method of payment is to make checks payable to RPNC (Republican Party of Navarro County). Notate on the check the number of dinner guests and/or contributor level. then mail to:
RPNC
P.O. Box 1272
Corsicana, Texas 75151
All proceeds will benefit the Republican Party Of Navarro County operations and will stay in Navarro County. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
