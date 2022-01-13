Ernie and Jason Couch, otherwise known as Couch Revival, will be bringing an exciting mixture of 20th Century gospel classics and a variety of originals to the south side Richland Chambers Lake area beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
The evening of fun and uplifting music will be held at Lakeside United Methodist Church.
“These Nashville-based guys are known across the United States and Canada for their lively music, good humor, and genuine spirit,” said Mary Schutz, concert coordinator. “Many describe the duo as refreshingly different and lots of fun.”
“We want to reach everyone from all age groups and backgrounds, with the message of our music,” Jason Couch said. “We enjoy what we do and want the people who attend to enjoy it just as much. We certainly will give it all we’ve got in the time we have!”
This father/son duo has been traveling the road for almost three decades, presenting a professional evening of music and fun. Besides a Grammy nomination, having a number of songs in the gospel charts both here and abroad, Ernie and Jason have recorded with such greats as George Beverly Shea, Jake Hess, George Jones, Petra, James Earl Jones, Patti Page and Dallas Holm.
Although there is no set admission price for this concert, a love offering will be requested. A reception will be held in Lakeside’s Fellowship Hall after the concert, where attendees will be invited to meet and greet the performers.
Masks will be encouraged for audience members.
Lakeside United Methodist Church is located at 515 FM 416, on the south side of Richland Chambers Lake. Call 903-599-3080 for directions.
