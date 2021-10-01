Gov. Greg Abbott Friday sent a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying legislation to increase the penalties for illegal voting as an additional agenda item for the Third Special Session that began on Monday, Sept. 20. These penalties were reduced in Senate Bill 1 that passed in the second special session.
"The State of Texas has made tremendous progress in upholding the integrity of our elections," Abbott said. "By increasing penalties for illegal voting, we will send an even clearer message that voter fraud will not be tolerated in Texas."
