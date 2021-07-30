Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued Executive Order GA-38, combining several existing COVID-19 orders he said will promote statewide uniformity and certainty in Texas’ response to the pandemic.
“The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates,” Abbott said. “Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities.”
Abbott issued a series of executive orders from March 2020 through May 2021 that he said achieved the least restrictive means of combatting the evolving threat to public health. Now, he said he believes combining those orders into one will promote uniformity statewide.
Superseding any conflicting local order in response to the COVID-19 disaster, Abbott's order states business activities and legal proceedings may proceed without COVID-19-related limitations imposed by local governmental entities or officials.
The order states there are no COVID-19-related operating limits for any Texas business or other establishment and encourages Texans to take personal responsibility to consistently follow good hygiene, social-distancing, and other mitigation practices.
Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is always voluntary in Texas and will never be mandated by the government, but it is strongly encouraged for those eligible, according to Abbott. The order states local officials should continue to use every reasonable means to make the vaccine available for any eligible person who chooses to receive it.
To further ensure no governmental entity can mandate masks, the order supersedes any conflicting order issued by local officials in response to the pandemic, and no county, city, school district, public health authority, or governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering.
The order provides an exception for state supported living centers, government-owned hospitals, and government-operated hospitals, which may continue to use appropriate policies regarding the wearing of face coverings, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, and any county and municipal jails acting under guidance by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities should follow guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission regarding visitations, and should follow infection control policies and practices set forth by HHSC, including minimizing the movement of staff between facilities whenever possible.
Public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency. Private schools and institutions of higher education are encouraged to establish similar standards.
County and municipal jails should follow guidance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards regarding visitations.
Regarding the availability of timely information about COVID-19 testing and hospital bed capacity, the order states all licensed Texas and state-run hospitals, except for psychiatric hospitals, will submit daily reports of hospital bed capacity to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Every public or private entity testing for COVID-19 will submit daily reports of all test results, both positive and negative, to DSHS and the local health department. DSHS will promptly share this information with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.