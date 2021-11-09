Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law Monday, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year.
SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, including:
$7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor
$500.475 million for broadband infrastructure
$150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration costs
$180 million for tourism, travel, and the hospitality industry recovery (for those who have not received federal aid)
$160 million to address the federal Victims of Crime Act shortfall affecting Crime Victims Assistance grants
$2 billion for state and local hospital surge staffing, antibody therapeutic drugs, and the operation of regional antibody infusion centers
$378.3 million for critical staffing needs of frontline workers including recruitment and retention bonuses for nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health facilities, community attendants, and emergency medical services providers
$75 million to support rural hospitals that have been affected by COVID-19
$113 million to support the operations and expansion of mental health services for Texas children and families
$35 million to upgrade all nine Texas State Veteran Homes, along with negative pressure COVID-19 wards, and mobile high efficiency particulate air filtration units for the Homes
$95 million for supplemental funding to food banks in response to COVID-19
"Senate Bill 8 allocates federal funding to support Texans in need, including our veterans, rural communities, small businesses, and frontline workers," Abbott said. "Allocating these federal funds paves the way for a more prosperous, brighter future for all Texans, and I want to thank my partners in the Legislature for bringing this bill to my desk."
Upon signing SB 8 into law, the Governor also provided a filing statement clarifying that the bill does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the State of Texas.
"Senate Bill No. 8 from the 87th Legislature, Third Called Session, appropriates funds made available to the State of Texas under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Pub. L. No. 117-2," reads the statement. "The Texas Attorney General has advised that the State’s receipt and use of these so-called 'ARPA Funds' does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas. Based on this understanding, I signed and approved this bill."
