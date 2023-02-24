The Parent Empowerment Coalition invites the public to its Parent Empowerment Night with special guest, Governor Greg Abbott from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at Calvary Worship Center at 1364 N Beaton St. in Corsicana. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Hosted by Park Meadows Academy, the Parent Empowerment Coalition will be highlighting the Park Meadows Academy and discussing the growing need and desire for parent empowerment. According to a press release, parent empowerment is built on the foundational principles of transparency, quality, respect, and choice, and its aim is bringing together the community to focus on this vital need in our education system.
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parent-empowerment-night-corsicana-tickets-551719667377
