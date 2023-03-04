Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Corsicana Monday night to speak to parents about one of his top priorities, expanding school choice.
Hosted by Park Meadows Academy, a crowd packed the Calvary Worship Center on Beaton Street to hear from the Governor, who has made education reform a priority in the ongoing session of the Texas Legislature.
Billed as an evening of parent empowerment, Abbott discussed his plans which include a parent’s bill of rights, and state-funded education savings accounts. He said the accounts would follow students and allow parents more freedom to decide what their children are learning.
Abbott talked about a “woke, leftist” attack on schools, the overreach of mask mandates and how Texas students fell behind academically because of virtual learning.
“Our schools are for education not indoctrination,” he said.
A parent of three Park Meadows Academy students, spoke about the school being a place that represents their values and provides a quality education.
According to Park Meadows website, “the school’s philosophy provides a protected learning environment for children to hear the truth of God’s word and practice it in their daily lives.”
Park Meadows Academy began operating in 2013, and has grown from a handful of students since its opening to its current classes in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Park Meadows Academy Second Grade Teacher, Nancy Whistler, highlighted her ability to teach the “whole child,” including tending to their physical, academic and spiritual needs.
Abbott called teaching a calling, and pledged the state would work together for future generations in every community across our state.
“All public schools would be fully funded for every student,” he said.
Critics to the vouchers, or so-called education savings accounts, say they will negatively affect public schools in the long term. Leaving disadvantaged students in rural and lower income areas of the state without a workable alternative.
“According to the proposed voucher or ‘education savings account’ legislation, funds that are now allocated to public schools could be spent on private school tuition or homeschooling,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Corsicana Independent School District Superintendent. “This model of funding has been rejected by the Texas Legislature during several previous sessions. Among other options, the system creates ‘education savings accounts’ where families receive money directly, thereby allowing taxpayer dollars to fund private education. The dollar amount for vouchers would not be enough to cover tuition at most private schools. Only wealthy families with the means to pay the balance of their children’s tuition would truly benefit.”
Some have also expressed concerns about those Independent School Districts ability to recruit and retain outstanding teachers.
“The teacher shortage is at a critical point across Texas,” Frost said. “Corsicana ISD has been able to address this issue by implementing initiatives such as a grow-your-own program and by locally supporting teachers through alternative certification programs, teacher preparation programs, teacher certification support, test preparation, local professional development, and master's degree reimbursement. Compensation was a primary concern noted in the Governor's recent release, The Final Report of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force, and until the legislature increases funding through the basic allotment, it will remain an issue across the state. Funneling public, taxpayer dollars to private or religious schools that do not have to meet the same standards as public schools will make the problem worse.”
Abbott said he will be heavily involved as the initiative works its way through the legislative process.
The Governor who won a third term in office last November reiterated that Texas’s public schools play a vitally important role in educating our children. He touted his administration’s record and commitment to increasing funding for public schools, as well as for teacher pay raises, and per pupil funding during in the past and the current legislative session.
“We are here tonight because we must find ways to educate our children. Abbott said.
School vouchers are supported by a majority of Republican Independent and Democratic voters, Abbott said. “We are committed to supporting all parents, he said.
Cody Harris (R-Palestine), who represents Texas’s Eighth State House District which includes Navarro County, said the Governor’s remarks Monday were clear.
“Although strides have been made to increase education resources, now is the time to put parents back in the driver’s seat,” he said. “I don’t think anyone can disagree that every child deserves a high-quality education.”
Harris said the Public Education committee held its first meeting this week.
“I believe the Governor showed he was looking ahead tonight,” he said. “Although there were many things that were not yet answered as the process is just beginning. I look forward to asking those questions in the months ahead.”
