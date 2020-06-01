As protests continue throughout the country, Gov. Greg Abbott issued his response over the weekend, activating the National Guard Saturday and declaring a state of disaster Sunday for all Texas counties.
The governor activated the Texas National Guard Saturday in response to violent protests throughout the state.
"Texans have every right to exercise their First Amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated," Abbott stated.
In an effort to ensure peaceful protests, Abbott also directed state resources to the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin to maintain public safety.
“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” he stated. “As Texans exercise their First Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”
According to a press release, the governor and Department of Public Safety officials spoke with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, as well as law enforcement officials in those cities.
DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments.
As violence among protests continues to mount, Abbott declared a State of Disaster Sunday for all Texas counties.
Under this declaration, the governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers.
"Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,"Abbott stated.
"However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss.
By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard," he stated.
On Sunday, Abbott directed additional resources to Texas cities in response to escalating protest violence.
According to a press release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has also deployed tactical teams to assist state and local law enforcement. The governor ordered thousands more troopers to these cities and more than one thousand National Guard to assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement in their efforts.
“Texans First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected,” Abbott stated. “But violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state and those found in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.”
