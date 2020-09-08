Gov. Greg Abbott extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties Monday in response to COVID-19.
Originally issued March 13, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a variety of resources to serve Texans as it continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19," Abbott said.
"I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”
To learn more about the Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas plans and directives, visit open.texas.gov.
Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for September
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $188 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of September as the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households," said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner.
More than 972,000 Texas households receiving SNAP benefits will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.
