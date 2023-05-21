James L Collins Catholic School had visitors on campus this week. A group of students who graduated from the eighth grade at JLCCS in 2019 came back to campus this week as part of the alumni walk. All of these students are graduating from high school this year, and they were able to come back and walk through their old classrooms, visit with their old faculty and staff members, and impart wisdom and lessons learned to all of the classes at JLCCS.
Graduating seniors return to Catholic School for alumni walk
- Courtesy photo
