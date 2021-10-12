The Navarro County Grand Jury handed down five indictments against Ronnie Bennard Raindle in September, following his arrest by the Corsicana Police Department.
He is charged with fraud use or possession of identifying information, more than 10 items, less than 50, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two counts of evading arrest with previous convictions.
