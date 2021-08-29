The Navarro County Grand Jury returned 77 indictments against 68 people. Among them is Mark Allen Cochran, who caused a crash last month while evading Corsicana police. He is charged with two counts of manufacture deliver controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

• Joron Antoine Adams, possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, less than 50 pounds

• Francisco Campoz-Lopez, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

• Eunice Marlene Cardenas, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Angel Castleberry possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Tyler Ray Chandler, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

• Lazrus Cherry, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Mark Allen Cochran, two counts of manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; unauthorized use of a vehicle; and evading arrest detention with vehicle

• Angel Davis Cornejo, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Artasia Alexandria Cox, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Shawn Kelvin Creamer, continuous violence against the family

• Ana Diaz, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• LC Dickson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Emmanuel Eslava, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Carlos Esquivel-Lozano, assault family/home member impeded breath/circulation

• Rebecca Leann Eubanks, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Martin Angelo Gandarilla, evading arrest detention with vehicle

• Arturo Delacruz Garcia, driving while intoxicated, third or more

• Donald Ray Garrett, Jr., fail to comply with sex offender duty to register with previous IAT

• Campbell Eason Goforth, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Lazaro Daniel Gomez, assault family/home member impeded breath/circulation

• Dylan Adam Gonzales, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000

• Dominic Latrel Gray, credit card or debit card abuse

• Austin Taylor Green, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Bryant Lakeith Harris, Jr., failure to comply with sex offender duty to register 10 years

• Tammy Henderson, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000

• Demarr Travor Henry, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil commitment facility

• Frederick River High, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Alexander Nathaniel Hill, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Reese Shadow Howell, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

• Latasha Shandy Hypolite, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

• Robert Lee Island, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

• Harry Lee Ives III, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

• Christopher Wayne Jackson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram; unlawful possession of firearm by felon

• Taveon Jokobi Kelly, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

• Elijah Joshua Leandro, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

• Kenneth George Mattingly, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Steven Wayne Miller, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Chad Everette Moore, driving while intoxicated, third or more

• Ronnie Dewayne Morris, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Matthew Calvin Myers, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

• Antonial Marious Nelson, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Casey Wayne Newland, credit card or debit card abuse

• Tony Michael Pennington, violate bond/protective order assault/stalk IAT

• Robert Joel Perez, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; assault family/house

• Tasha Nakita Prince, insurance fraud, more than $30,000, less than $150,000

• Jesse Clayton Raines, murder

• Deandre Redd, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram; robbery

• Dexter Dloy Rhodes, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

• Kashara Grashel Rhynes, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

• Alexia Darquisha Riley, robbery

• Derik Brian Robinson, driving while intoxicated third or more

• George Thomas Rooks, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

• Joshua Ray Ryan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• La Dwayne Irwin Sears, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

• Roberto Carrillo Segovia, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

• Eolalia Betle Solis, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

• Gregory Brent Stewart, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

• Antone William Takats III, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

• William Scott Talley, credit or debit card abuse

• Polaris Sechesuch Tell, possession of controlled substance. Penalty group one, less than one gram

• Krystal Kaye Turner, violate bond/protective order assault/stalking IAT

• Dustin Shawn Webb, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

• Michelle Lynn Weems, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Denzale Damon Whitehead, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

• Sarah Rachel Williams, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Dustin Heath Wright, aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon

• Jimmy Zimmerman, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Aldo Torres Zuniga, evading arrest detention with vehicle

