The Navarro County Grand Jury returned 77 indictments against 68 people. Among them is Mark Allen Cochran, who caused a crash last month while evading Corsicana police. He is charged with two counts of manufacture deliver controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.
• Joron Antoine Adams, possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, less than 50 pounds
• Francisco Campoz-Lopez, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Eunice Marlene Cardenas, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Angel Castleberry possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Tyler Ray Chandler, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Lazrus Cherry, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Mark Allen Cochran, two counts of manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; unauthorized use of a vehicle; and evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Angel Davis Cornejo, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Artasia Alexandria Cox, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Shawn Kelvin Creamer, continuous violence against the family
• Ana Diaz, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• LC Dickson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Emmanuel Eslava, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Carlos Esquivel-Lozano, assault family/home member impeded breath/circulation
• Rebecca Leann Eubanks, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Martin Angelo Gandarilla, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Arturo Delacruz Garcia, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Donald Ray Garrett, Jr., fail to comply with sex offender duty to register with previous IAT
• Campbell Eason Goforth, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Lazaro Daniel Gomez, assault family/home member impeded breath/circulation
• Dylan Adam Gonzales, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000
• Dominic Latrel Gray, credit card or debit card abuse
• Austin Taylor Green, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Bryant Lakeith Harris, Jr., failure to comply with sex offender duty to register 10 years
• Tammy Henderson, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000
• Demarr Travor Henry, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil commitment facility
• Frederick River High, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Alexander Nathaniel Hill, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Reese Shadow Howell, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Latasha Shandy Hypolite, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Robert Lee Island, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Harry Lee Ives III, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Christopher Wayne Jackson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram; unlawful possession of firearm by felon
• Taveon Jokobi Kelly, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
• Elijah Joshua Leandro, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Kenneth George Mattingly, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Steven Wayne Miller, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Chad Everette Moore, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Ronnie Dewayne Morris, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Matthew Calvin Myers, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
• Antonial Marious Nelson, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Casey Wayne Newland, credit card or debit card abuse
• Tony Michael Pennington, violate bond/protective order assault/stalk IAT
• Robert Joel Perez, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; assault family/house
• Tasha Nakita Prince, insurance fraud, more than $30,000, less than $150,000
• Jesse Clayton Raines, murder
• Deandre Redd, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram; robbery
• Dexter Dloy Rhodes, driving while intoxicated with child under 15
• Kashara Grashel Rhynes, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Alexia Darquisha Riley, robbery
• Derik Brian Robinson, driving while intoxicated third or more
• George Thomas Rooks, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Joshua Ray Ryan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• La Dwayne Irwin Sears, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Roberto Carrillo Segovia, driving while intoxicated with child under 15
• Eolalia Betle Solis, driving while intoxicated with child under 15
• Gregory Brent Stewart, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
• Antone William Takats III, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• William Scott Talley, credit or debit card abuse
• Polaris Sechesuch Tell, possession of controlled substance. Penalty group one, less than one gram
• Krystal Kaye Turner, violate bond/protective order assault/stalking IAT
• Dustin Shawn Webb, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Michelle Lynn Weems, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Denzale Damon Whitehead, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Sarah Rachel Williams, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Dustin Heath Wright, aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon
• Jimmy Zimmerman, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Aldo Torres Zuniga, evading arrest detention with vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.