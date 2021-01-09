Grand Jury.jpg

The Navarro County Grand Jury returned 27 indictments against 24 people in December.

The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:

• Lamar Albert, unauthorized use of vehicle

• Christopher Allen, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation

• Joshua Annis, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon

• Billy James Brackeen, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Armando Briones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

• Mary Elizabeth Farmer, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Stacie Lynette Grayson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Harry Hill, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

• Michael Joseph Ivie, Jr., assault family/house member impede breath/circulation

• Jason Lara, evading arrest detention with vehicle

• Rocky Andrew Martin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Kevin Miller, unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Robert Montoya, manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Esmeralda Alexis Moore, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Tony Lynn Newsom, driving while intoxicated, third or more

• Bennie Carl Nulisch, IV, aggravate assault with a deadly weapon

• Juan Nunez, evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)

• Luis Enrique Otero, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

• Spencer Eugene Phelps, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)

• Carlos Juan Pineda, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Jonathan Ray Ross, obstruction retaliation

• Lawrence Rowland, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Roy Eugene Vaughn, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Michael Winston, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual

