The Navarro County Grand Jury returned 27 indictments against 24 people in December.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Lamar Albert, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Christopher Allen, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Joshua Annis, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon
• Billy James Brackeen, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Armando Briones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Mary Elizabeth Farmer, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Stacie Lynette Grayson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Harry Hill, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Michael Joseph Ivie, Jr., assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Jason Lara, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Rocky Andrew Martin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Kevin Miller, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Robert Montoya, manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Esmeralda Alexis Moore, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Tony Lynn Newsom, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Bennie Carl Nulisch, IV, aggravate assault with a deadly weapon
• Juan Nunez, evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)
• Luis Enrique Otero, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Spencer Eugene Phelps, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)
• Carlos Juan Pineda, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Jonathan Ray Ross, obstruction retaliation
• Lawrence Rowland, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Roy Eugene Vaughn, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Michael Winston, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual
