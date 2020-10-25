The Navarro County Grand Jury returned 36 indictments against 33 people this month.
Among those indicted were Waylon Bivens, 21, and Jamar Tyree Hunter, 31, who are accused of robbing Murphy's Gas Station in September.
The two were arrested after leading officers on a chase through Navarro and Ellis counties. Hundreds of cartons of cigarettes valued at over $25,000 were found in their vehicle.
The Corsicana Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress at the gas station on West Hwy. 31 in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, however, the suspects had already fled the scene.
A witness provided a description of the vehicle and suspects and the police department and the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, along other area agencies combined their efforts to capture the two men. Midlothian PD spiked the vehicle's tires three times before it came to a stop on Hwy. 287.
• Christopher Blaine Barnson, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Valente Guiterrez Becerra, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Waylon Bivens, evading arrest detention with vehicle and burglary of a building
• Justin Wayne Brown, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil community facility
• Teresa Kay Clowe, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Timothy Council, fraud use/possession of identifying info items, less than five
• Marcos Rey Davila, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Stephen Dobbs, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Joel Hinton Downs, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000
• Annalisa Danielle Fandel, assault on a public servant and evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Hayden Ferguson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Beverly Fulton, theft of service, over $2,500, under $30,000
• Marvin Garcia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Laura Gibson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Roberto Gonzales, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• James Marion Guner, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Lena Yenette Henley, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Jamar Tyree Hunter, burglary of a building
• Kameron Durante Jones, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
• Misty Marie Kuykendall, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams in a drug free zone
• Jarrick Dewayne Lusk, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Antonio Felipe Martinez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Akany Dale McCall, possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, less than five pounds
• Calonda Nealy, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Brandon Scott Nelson, indecency with a child by sexual contact
• John Poyser, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Kaylen Nicole Rollins, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram and possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Aaron Trey Short, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Justin Stutts, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Heather Marie Sullivan, fraud use/possession of identifying info, less than five items
• Sharda Lashae Walker, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Roy B. White, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Asaneath Dannielle Zapata, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
