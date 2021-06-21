Navarro County's grand jury returned 68 indictments against 51 people in June.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Cristobal Fabian Aceves, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four
• Ngiramona Bryce Adolf, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Ricardo Adalid Aquirre, evading arrest detention with vehicle with previous conviction or serious bodily injury, re-indictment
• Jose Merced Balderas, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Brian Todd Bennett, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Jamiah Antuwan Bonner-Rush, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Rodney Bernard Brackens, Jr., burglary of habitation
• Johnathan Colton Bricker, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Chase Andrew Clower, two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon; abandon endanger child criminal negligence
• Tony Andre Cook, sexual assault, re-indictment
• Kathy Lane Cowan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Jerrilyne Michelle Emmett, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Marvin Garcia, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Roberto Carlos Gonzalez-Valdivia, fraud use/possession of identifying information, 50 or more
• Keyshawn Devon Graves, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Dominic Latrel Gray, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Antonio Wade Harris, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, re-indictment
• Carl Eugene Hart, burglary of habitation
• Keyuntray Oneil Haynes, manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Yestert Hernandez-Lorenzo, credit card or debit card abuse; fraud use/possession of identifying information, 50 or more
• Harry Thomas Hill, engaging in organized criminal activity
• Myron Dan Hopp, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Kelli Obrien Isham, manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Demontrey Shimorgan Johnson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• William Andrew Junkert, aggravated sexual assault of a child, re-indictment direct to grand jury
• Thornton Kelly Lide, theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• Lee Edward Littrell, Jr., unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• Ronald Keith Martin, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Shannen Shunta Martin, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Roger Dale May, trafficking child to engage in conduct/sexual, re-indictment direct to grand jury
• Anna Nicole Morton, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams, re-indictment
• Antonio Dewayne Murphy, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Brandon Scott Nelson, indecency with child sexual contact, re-indictment
• Eric Reese Oesch, burglary of habitation intend other felony; aggravated assault causing bodily injury
• Michael Carl Pitz, possession of child pornography; sexual assault of a child
• Jesse Raines Clayton, deadly conduct discharge firearm
• Steven Dewayne Ramsour, assault family/house member with previous conviction
• Kammie Rae Roberts, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Chelsea Wynell Sargent, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• William Gordon Stanfield, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
• Gerald Wayne Stovall, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Megan N. Sullivan, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Dequevion Tademy, aggravated robbery, re-indictment
• Willie Thomas Ketterris, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Terrance Deon Tinsley, Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
• Joseph Monroe Walker, Jr., driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Brooklyn Raquel Ward, abandon endanger child criminal negligence; evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Terrance Terrell Weasby, evading arrest detention with vehicle; manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Dadrian Ali White, prohibited substance in correctional facility
• Denzale Damon Whitehead, deadly conduct discharge firearm
• Sandra Ramirez Zavala, injury to child/elderly/disable with intent to cause bodily injury
