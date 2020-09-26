The Navarro County Grand Jury met and returned 74 indictments against 55 individuals this month.
Among those indicted was Stephen Osuma, one of three suspects caught stealing ATVs in July.
Osuma and two others were arrested by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office July 27 and indicted last month on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Now he has been indicted on four counts of theft of property.
Clifton Goines, arrested last month and accused of stealing horses from Kerens, was indicted on two counts of theft of livestock, under $150,000.
NCSO recovered four stolen horses following its investigation into a report of a missing paint horse south of Kerens. Deputies sought help from the public and fellow law enforcement agencies to locate the animals, found in auction houses in Bryan and Odessa.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Deontay Lanair Adams, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Jose Alejandro-Garcia, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Donny Ray Barber, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Ekcohawk Blueeyes, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Larry Boles, evading arrest detention with vehicle with previous conviction or serious bodily injury and possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Dakota Lynn Bonner, burglary of habitation
• Orrin Brock, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Toni Larremore Brown, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Jeremiah Devonn Bullard, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Wesley Allan Bunch, indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Ashley Patricia Castillo, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Sharon Raechele Clark, credit card or debit card abuse of elderly
• Jamie Delaine Collard, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Antoinette Rena Cooksey, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Glenn Cross, arson
• Scott Earle Day, driving with intoxicated third or more
• Patricia Dender-Holton, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Clifton Ray Goines, theft cattle/horse/exotic and theft of cattle/horse/exotic/livestock under $150,000
• Jesus M. Granados, fraud delivery controlled substance, prescription schedule III/IV/V and fraud use/possession of identifying items, less than five
• Antonio Wade Harris, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation; kidnapping; and evading arrest detention with previous convictions
• Carl Gene Hays, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Marco Herrera, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Wilfred Harold Hewitt, theft of property more than $20,000, less than $100,000
• Crystal Vernice Jackson, injury to child/elderly/disable with intent to cause bodily injury
• Kailus James, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil community facility and possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds
• Dustin Lewis Jones, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Kenneth Ray Jones, assault family/house member with previous conviction
• Monique Jones, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Traeveon Dashun Kirven, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Lori Michelle Lozano, manufacture delivery of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Charli Renee Lusk, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• James Ernest Mathis, theft of property more than $30,000, less than $150,000
• Russell Milne, intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury
• Benjamin Adam Minze, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Fernando Mirafuentes, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Ramiro Lee Montemayor, possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds in a Drug Free Zone
• Dianna Rene Krista Moore, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram and theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• Caytlan Chei Myers, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Matthew Calvin Myers, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram • and theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• Timothy Edward Noble, driving while intoxicated third or more
• Bennie Carl Nulisch, IV, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Joel Angel Ortega, Jr., hinder apprehension/prosecution of known felon
• Stephen Osuma, four counts of theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• Nathan Carroll Pegues, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Crystal Dale Sams, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Hassan Shakunda, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft
• Wilford Sherrod, driving while intoxicated third or more
• Brandi Lougim Slagle, manufacture delivery of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams and prohibited substance in correctional facility
• Theodore Smith, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Gohan Solis, theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• Brandon Keith Spaniel, stalking
• Shulove Stewart, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Troy Terry, assault/house member impede breath circulation
• Precious Tiarra Williams, six counts of forgery financial instrument
• Rance Williams, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
