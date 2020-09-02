The Navarro County Grand Jury met and returned 94 indictments against 72 individuals Thursday, Aug. 27.
Among those indicted include a trio of suspected ATV thieves, charged with engaging in organized crime.
The three suspects were caught in the act, prompting a manhunt which lead to their arrests and connected them to at least five additional ATV thefts.
According to reports, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a theft in progress around 3:30 a.m. July 27 in the 200 block of Austin Ave. in Richland. The owner of the stolen ATV gave deputies a partial description of the multiple suspects and their vehicles.
Deputies spotted both of the suspects’ vehicles and the stolen ATV headed northbound on Interstate Highway 45 near Corsicana. Two Deputies stopped the suspected vehicle and trailer carrying the stolen ATV, while another stopped the second vehicle and detained both occupants.
The driver of the truck carrying the stolen ATV reportedly abandoned the still-running vehicle just north of Chambers Creek and ran across the interstate through oncoming traffic as his truck and trailer continued northbound.
After a manhunt which involved the NCSO drone and a request for TDCJ Beto 1 Unit tracking dogs, the suspect, Ricky Martinez Porter,was later found walking north along I-45.
He has been indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of vehicle, and evading arrest detention with vehicle.
The two other suspects, Stephen Marcus Osuma and Raymond Undra Harris, were also indicted for engaging in criminal activity.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Allan Lee Adams, burglary of building
• Robert E. Adkinson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group three, more than 28 grams, less than 200 grams
• Julio Altamira, manufacture/delivery controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams and evading arrest/detention with vehicle
• Brandy Lee Beck, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Becky Lynette Brooks, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Devin Brown, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Zelmo Brown, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Sean Michael Browning, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Misty Carver, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Vickie Darnell Caviness, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Cristina Marie Chapa, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Clinton Dewayne Cook, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Mackeral Daniels, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Matthew Allen Draper, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Matthew Allen Duncan, unauthorized use of vehicle
• David Wayne Eakin, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram and possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Adam Ryan Erickson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Faustino Gonzalez Gamez, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Adrian Timothy Garza, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Guadalupe Wally Garza, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility
• Mason Garrett Glasgow, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Ivan Perez Govea, evading arrest detention with previous convictions
• Remond Undra Harris, engaging in organized criminal activity
• Thomas Harris, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Mike Edward Hawthorne, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Eva M. Hendrix, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram and evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Henry Aparicio Hernandez, take certain wildlife resources without consent
• Leonardo Hernandez, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Donald Ray Howard, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Bryant Jackson, assault family/house member with previous conviction
• Davonte Dayshon Jackson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Sylvia M. Jackson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Keanu Johnson, burglary of habitation
• Timothy S. Jones, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; and unlawful possession of firearm by felon
• Dominique Gloria Lopez, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
• Joselyne Lopez, injury child/elderly/disable/ reckless serious bodily injury/mental
• Javior Nicholars Lott, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; and manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Marissa Lizzet Macias, injury child/elderly/disable/ reckless serious bodily injury/mental
• Thomas Marcheleovich, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Johnny Holmes McDonald, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Cliffton Deshun McKinney, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Amanda Kay Miller, forgery financial instrument; fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, less than five; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Daniel Ray Miller, assault public servant
• Derrick Glenn Moss, evading arrest detention with vehicle and unlawful possession of firearm by felon
• Josue Muniz-Quiroz, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Melinda Diane Newland, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Bennie Carl Nulisch IV, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Juan Nunez, credit card or debit card abuse
• Stephen Osuma, engage in organized criminal activity
• Jason Pearson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Ricky Martinez Porter, engage in organized criminal activity; unauthorized use of vehicle; and evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Robert Eugene Ramey, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram and possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Billy Earl Reese, driving while intoxicated third or more
• Jorge Kevin Regalado, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Charles Rhone, theft from person and theft of firearm
• Clifton Wayne Scoggins, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; assault family/house member impede breath/circulation; and obstruction retaliation
• Raymond Segura, Jr., aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Ronnie Shannon, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Shulove Stewart, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Jessica Tanner, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Lisa Tarlton, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Devin Thompson, possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds
• Michael John Tway, manufacture/deliver controlled substance more than four grams, less than 200 grams and take weapon from an officer
• Keil Phillip Watson, theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• Ericka Victoria Wiktorek, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• David Elder Wilkinson, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams and credit card or debit card abuse
• Philip Wilson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and theft of firearm
• Levi Ybarra, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Jessica Rae Young, abandon endanger child with intent to return
• Jimmy Zimmerman, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.