Over two and a half years since former District Attorney R. Lowell Thompson passed away, his memory continues to influence those he touched. Through his work as District Attorney, Lions Club member, board member at Child Advocacy Center and as a volunteer for numerous charitable events and organizations, Thompson left a lasting legacy in Navarro County.
Two recent events, including a Friday dedication and naming of the grand jury room at the Navarro County Courthouse and a Lions Club Memorial Disc Golf Tournament Saturday at Fullerton-Garrity Park, honored the man who will always be remembered as a dedicated father, husband, son, brother and true community servant.
Current Navarro County Criminal District Attorney Will Thompson said he has been working on naming the grand jury room after Thompson for a while, but a recent green light from the Commissioner's Court made it happen.
“Lowell gave me the opportunity to get into this business and learn it for a decade,” Will said. “He gave me my first job out of law school. I was really glad the County Commissioners and Judge Davenport were supportive. I also have to thank Scott Stephens who made the sign above the door.”
The room now features a plaque dedicated to Lowell alongside a portrait taken while hosting the annual 9/11 ceremony in Bunert Park, which he did year after year. The Thompson family donated a large wooden seal which used to hang in Lowell’s office.
His widow Brandy said the event was emotional but very meaningful.
“He spent many hours in that office,” she said. “He lived the life he portrayed at work and at home, he was a family, man, a hard worker and always tried to do the right thing. He was a great man.”
Lowell’s father Sam said it was truly special to him for the events honoring his son to fall on Father’s Day weekend.
“This means so much to our family, in addition the plaque dedicated to Lowell in Bunert Park where he hosted the annual 9/11 ceremony,” Sam said. “Lowell dealt with a lot of negative things in his job so he volunteered his time outside his job to so many civic activities that were good things.”
Sam also gave credit to former Navarro County Pat Batchelor, who he said was like Lowell’s second father.
“Good things are passed on from generation to generation and Pat Batchelor was so special in Lowell's life and guided him his though his tutelage into this office.”
Lowell’s brother Darrell said the dedication was a huge honor to the Thompson family.
“This community has shown so much support in the past, with Brent and Lowell passing,” he said. “We could not be more honored and proud.”
District Judge James Lagomarsino said it was an honor to a great man.
“We miss him everyday,” he said. “We had a good time working together. He treated everyone the same. We had our disagreements but it was never personal.”
The Corsicana Lions Club also hosted its third annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament Saturday at Fullerton-Garrity Park.
Lowell was a Navarro County native, who graduated from Corsicana High School with a Collins Scholarship, which allowed him to go on to Navarro College, Baylor University and law school at Texas Tech University.
Lowell passed away at Baylor Hospital in 2018 Dallas after a brief illness with his family at his side. He left behind his wife, Brandy; two children Kieley and Eli; parents Sam and Paulette Thompson, brother Darrell, and many extended family across the county. Lowell’s brother Brent Thompson preceded him in death, in July 2016; and Brent’s son William in November 2017.
