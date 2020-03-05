The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting, for the grand opening of GLAMtime Salon & Boutique, at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6 at 214 N. Beaton Street in downtown, Corsicana. The ribbon will be cut first and then the celebration & festivities will follow. Refreshments will be served.
GLAMtime Salon & Boutique offers full service hair, facial, massage, lash and esthetic and carries clothing, shoes, accessories and gifts.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731.
