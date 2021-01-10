A wonderfully blessed woman, Rafaela Guerrero Martinez, stopped by the Corsicana Daily Sun to show her family’s love and gratitude towards the community in a time otherwise plagued by uncertainty and change.
When her house burned down back in April of 2019, Martinez had no idea how she or her house of eight were going to recover from such a devastating event.
Corsicana Fire Rescue, with assistance from Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department, fought for hours to contain the fire which erupted around 9:30 a.m. in the back of Martinez’s one-story wood-framed house.
“It was a difficult and extensive six-and-a-half hour operation which taxed a lot of our guys,” said Capt. Travis Ellington, incident command.
One Corsicana firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion but no other injuries were reported.
One person was inside the house when the fire started but was able to get out safely.
Corsicana firefighter Capt. Johnny Pattison was on fire attack with the help of Chief Chad Marshall’s Blooming Grove VFD.
“The house had three layers of ceiling where the fire was trapped in between the spaces and we were able to get full extinguishment,” said Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley.
After the firefighters hard work was over, however, the struggle was only beginning for the Martinez family. While many of their important belongings were saved from the fire, the family had lost their home of 40 years.
After nearly two years, the family is finally back at their old address in a brand new home. Just in time to celebrate for the new year.
Martinez and her family are beyond grateful for all the help and donations they have received in such harrowing times. They would like to thank friends and family, first responders, the City of Corsicana, Fannin School and all who helped in one way or another to bring the family back home.
Rafaela wrote in a letter addressed to the Corsicana Daily Sun:
Dios los bendiga gracias. Este dia abitamos otra bes.
God bless you and thank you. This day we are again.
