Greater Love Outreach’s 23rd annual Feast of the Lord was Saturday at 700 E. Park in Corsicana. The event featured free food, live entertainment, a clothing giveaway, car show and more. The celebrations were held in memory of Bishop William Lewis Jr.
Greater Love Outreach hosts 23rd annual Feast of the Lord
- Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer
