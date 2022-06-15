Greater Love Outreach will host its 23rd annual Feast of the Lord from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18th at 700 E. Park in Corsicana.
The event will feature free food, live entertainment, a clothing giveaway, car show and more.
The car show has been touted as a must-see event for the classic car enthusiast and will include demonstrations, games, food and live music.
The celebrations will be held in memory of Bishop William Lewis Jr.
