Greater Love Outreach Fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Paul Lewis will celebrate its 22nd annual Feast of the Lord from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at 720 East Park Ave. in Corsicana.
The event began in June of 1999 by the late Bishop William Lewis, Jr., led by the words, "It's more blessed to give than to receive!" The Lord laid it upon his heart to feed, clothe and provide entertainment to the group homes of Corsicana and to the entire community for free. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19, however, this year it will be in full force. Join them for a feast, enjoy good music and a car show in honor of Bishop William Lewis, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.