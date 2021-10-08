Oil Town Comics is hosting a meet and greet signing with Jason David Frank, the green Mighty Morphin’ Power Ranger from 1 p.m. until the last fan standing, Sunday, Oct. 10 at 520 W. First Ave. in Corsicana. There is no entry fee but registration is required. Call 903-354-4140 for more information.
Green Power Ranger returns to Oil Town Comics
- From Staff Reports
