Oiltown Comics will host a special signing event with Jason David Frank, better known as Tommy Oliver, the original Green Power Ranger, at noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at 520 W. First Ave in Corsicana.
Frank's visit to Corsicana is part of his Power Ranger Protection Program, an initiative he created to help comic book shops affected by the pandemic.
Through PPP, he travels to locally owned shops to meet fans, sign autographs, and share part of the proceeds with the small businesses he visits.
Frank played fan favorite Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers Wild Force and Power Rangers Dino Thunder.
According to his IMDB page, his character has appeared in more than 225 episodes - more than any other Ranger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.