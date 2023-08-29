When things get started in Navarro County, Texas and its county seat of Corsicana, they tend to keep going and going, like the Energizer Bunny.
In1894, the first oil well in the Lone Star was drilled. Today, Corsicana is home to the oldest continuous producing oil and gas field in the State. On August 17, over 60 current and retired employees of the famous Collin Street Bakery (founded in 1896) gathered to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the hiring of current employee Jerry Grimmett. "I believe this makes him the longest serving employee and executive in Texas at the same company, " said "Lee William "Bill" McNutt, III, the brother of current Bakery President Bob McNutt. "He was born in 1934 and still works daily.”
America was a very different place in 1956 when Mr. Grimmett, a graduate of Navarro College, went to work at a bakery famous for making fruitcakes full of delicious native Texas pecans. In 1956, Elvis Presley had his first hit, Heartbreak Hotel; Dwight David Eisenhower was our 34th President, the average car purchase price was $2,490, and the epic movie "The Ten Commandments” premiered. In America today, the average tenure of an executive with a company is 4.9 years.
Mr. Grimmett's amazing story of loyalty and longevity is intertwined with the man who hired him in the middle of the 20th century, Mr. Maurice Pollock, who previously held the Collin Street Bakery record of working for 66 years. Mr. Pollock died in October of 2007, and the McNutt brothers and Mr. Grimmett were all pallbearers at his funeral.
"I went to work at the Bakery in August of 1956 for $1.05 per hour, which was a nickel over the minimum wage, “ recalls Jerry Grimmett. "Maurice Pollock was so great to me for so many years. He was the definition of legacy, given that his father Harry Pollock had worked at the Bakery for 53 years and drove a horse drawn bread delivery wagon back in the day. "
The widow of Maurice Pollock, Aleene Pollock said “Maurice would have been proud that the young man he hired, and raised up in the business, was the one who broke his Bakery record of working 66 years.”
30 year Collin Street Bakery Vice President Norman E Shaw said: “In the mid 1960's, I found Jerry running our print shop creating the tens of thousands of letters we sent out to customers and prospects in all 50 states and in dozens of foreign lands. We were moving to the computer for order processing. I distributed a computer aptitude test and Jerry scored off the charts." From there, Mr. Grimmett went on to be responsible for nearly every facet of the business at one time or the other including warehousing, domestic and international shipping, order processing and making sure baking of the cakes fell in line with the demand.
In those days, as today, most cakes are custom baked once the order is received to ensure freshness. At their peak in the mid 1990’s Collin Street sold and baked over 4 million pounds of fruitcake, sending them to customers in more than 190 countries.
When asked about the secrets of managing people over six decades, Mr. Grimmett said "Trust the people who are doing the job. Give them the credit and never criticize them for honest mistakes when they are trying to get the job accomplished."
Marcia Longo, the Purchasing Director at the Bakery praised her 25 plus years of working along side Jerry. She said “Jerry was always able to get his point across without being rude or raising his voice. He made you want to listen to him.”
Current Bakery Associate LInda Michel said at the event "I started in 1992 and Jerry always lead by example. He was everywhere all the time. "
Downtown Corsicana is famous for its many historic bronze statues of local heroes and famous companies, such as State Championship winning football coach Jim Acree, and Wolf Brand Chili founded in 1895. In 2016, Mr. Bill McNutt, whose son Thomas is the 4th generation of the McNutt family to work at the Bakery, commissioned a J. Payne Laura statue depicting "the Collin Street Baker."
The big bronze statue is of a man wearing a tall Chef hat and apron. He is standing on the famous red bakery Christmas fruit cake tin and extending his right hand offering a passerby a five pound Deluxe Fruitcake. At the time there was great intrigue and speculation as to who would be the baker.
Jerry said: "Bill could have picked his father, Maurice Pollock or even himself to depict the baker, but I am sure glad he picked me!" As Jerry leaves for lunch each day to go home and check on his wife Sandra, he often says: "I am going to drive by my statue and see if anybody left me any money!"
"I have been an usher for 29 years at the Highland Park Presbyterian Church," said Bill McNutt, "and I got the inspiration from my favorite parishioner Ross Perot. He could have named the Dallas Symphony Hall for his family or himself, instead he named it for his friend and long serving executive Mort Meyerson.”
The bakery is no stranger to long serving associates. At the foot of the Baker Bronze Statue in downtown Corsicana is a plaque. It displays the names of 22 "Bakery Heroes" who served 30 years or longer.
This list includes:
Maurice Pollock 66 Yrs, Bob McNutt 44 Yrs, Darlene Johnson 41 Yrs, Jack Vaugh 41 years, Harry Pollock 53 Yrs, Jerry Grimmett 67 Yrs John Crawford 52 Yrs, Tom McElwee 50 Yrs, Debby Watson, 43 Yrs, Drew Lynch 45 Yrs, Xina Matthews 36 Yrs. Aleene Pollock 33 Yrs, Gus Weidmann 51 Yrs, Avis Brown 34 Yrs, Hector Cavillo 38 Yrs, L. William McNutt, Jr. 51 Yrs. These people combine for over 595 years of service to the fruitcake loving consumers of the world.
A wise man once said, "You can pretend to care, but you can't pretend to be there." Jerry Grimmett's 67 years on the job and the 60 plus current and former Collin Street Bakery employees/associates that came to celebrate him at the Corsicana Country Club, say a great deal about small towns all across America, and about those rare family businesses, farms, and ranches that survive into the 4th and 5th generations.
At Collin Street Bakery’s headquarters at 401 W Seventh Avenue in Corsicana, the executive offices are on the 2nd floor and only accessible by stairs. Bob McNutt, the fifth Bakery President in the 127 year history of the enterprise, shared a warm story about those stairs. He said that as he and Jerry get older, each time they pass each other on the stairs, one of them will say "One more Time!"
