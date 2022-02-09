1-1-22 Top 10 Legacy Park 9.jpg

An artist’s rendering of the G.W. Jackson Legacy Park project, a one-acre plot of land on which Jackson's original home stood on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Corsicana.

Save the date for the GW Jackson Legacy Park Groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the corner of Fifth and MLK Blvd.

The GW Jackson Multicultural Society and the City of Corsicana are honored to celebrate the groundbreaking in conjunction with Black History Month. A brief ceremony with comments from community leaders will be followed by lunch provided by K&K BBQ and the Society.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to Temple Beth El, 208 S. 15th St.

