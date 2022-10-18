A small crowd gathered Tuesday morning to protest the Riot Blockchain ground-breaking ceremony, attended by local officials and company representatives.
Concerned Citizens of Navarro County, a group formed in opposition to the bitcoin mining operation on FM 709 in Corsicana, alleges the project is destructive to the community and that local government entities are operating without transparency or public input.
Outside of the gated location, protesters chanted “Shame, shame, shame” and held signs that read “No Water 4 Riot” as law enforcement and members of the press stood by.
