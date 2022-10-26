RTSS Gun Range is hosting its final Precision Series Rimfire Rifle match of the year Saturday, Oct. 29.
“We would love to see more locals coming out to join the sport,” stated Jason Coker, PRS Central Region member and competitor.
There will be eight stages, 80 rounds, 22LR only. Gates will open at 7 a.m., Zero at 7:30 a.m., Safety Brief at 8 a.m., and Start at 8:15 a.m.
“This is a family friendly sport and we encourage all ages to give it a try. If you want to have the opportunity to compete with world champion shooters then this is the place. We have shooters from all over the country attending, and shooters of all levels and ages,” Coker said.
Lunch will be provided, bottled water provided at stages.
Registration fee per shooter is $40 to be paid at the match. Scoring will be done on PractiScore with results posted immediately after the conclusion of the match.
The gun range is located at 209 SW County Road 3020 in Purdon. For more information, call 214-769-6374, or 903-467-4969 or visit RTSS Gun Range, LLC on Facebook.
