The community is invited to the GW Jackson Legacy Park Dedication and Statue Unveiling Ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Fifth Street.
This new park and statue honors GW Jackson, a pioneer educator and principal of the first school for African American children in Corsicana. Jackson came to Texas in 1876 and devoted his entire 52 year career to the education of Corsicana and Navarro County students.
Jackson’s statue at Legacy Park will be the first of a person of color in Corsicana’s impressive bronze statue series. This will also be only bronze in a sitting position, which captures Jackson’s student-centered counseling style. The sculpture was conceived by the GW Jackson Multicultural Society, and created by artist Spencer Evans. Park construction was carried out by Corsicana’s Parks and Recreation Department.
To learn more about the GW Jackson Multicultural Society, please visit gwjacksonsociety.org.
