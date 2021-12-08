James L. Collins Catholic School was thrilled to have staff members from the H-E-B floral department come to this week’s Little Flower Girls’ club meeting. The Little Flower Girls’ club focuses on virtues during their club meetings and activities.
Throughout the year, the girls earn badges as they learn and demonstrate those virtues. Since the students associate the various virtues with different flowers, the staff members from H-E-B demonstrated how they make floral arrangements for the girls. Students were then able to make their own arrangements and learn how to care for flowers.
