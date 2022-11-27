Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County helped another local resident realize the American dream of home ownership. The home’s dedication and key ceremony was held last Saturday.
The three-bedroom, two-bath home in Corsicana is 1,069 square feet.
Habitat generally chooses between two basic floor plans, although slight modifications can be made to best suit the owner.
Prospective owners of Habitat homes must agree to contribute 200 hours of work, or what is known as sweat equity, and complete a series of classes on home ownership, including one pertaining to home finance, before the project is successfully completed.
Most of the building is done by Habitat volunteers, with only a few of the more precise jobs like electrical foundation and heating and air done by trade professionals.
The recently completed Habitat house marks the group’s 15th since the program began around 17 years ago.
The people who move into these homes own them from the time they take possession of the keys.
Owners sign a 20-year mortgage agreement and are responsible for the home’s maintenance and upkeep once the final paperwork is signed, said Joe Hill who currently serves on the Habitat for Humanity Board.
“The day individuals take the keys is rewarding but that’s just one part of the journey,” he said.
“The new owner assisted in construction along with her family and even though they didn’t know much about home construction at the beginning, the owner was a pro at framing by the time it was finished,” Hill said.
This particular build began nearly 15 months ago with its own unique challenges. With COVID, it was difficult to coordinate groups to come in and finish the work.
“The build experienced COVID delays in addition to supply chain issues and the inability to order appliances,” project manager Rickey Jarrell said.
Byron Webb, the President of the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, thanked supporters, volunteers and sponsors who provided materials for the build and for the workers, without whom this and other houses wouldn’t have been completed.
Those interested in learning more about Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County can find more information at www.navarrohabitat.org/
