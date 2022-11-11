Navarro County reported a 45.5% turnout among registered voters during the General Election, when voters cast their ballots for state and congressional representatives, as well as Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and others.

The county’s unofficial voting results show Bob Hall (Rep.) receive 10,979 against Prince S. Giadolor (Dem.), 2,978, for State Senator District 2.

"Yesterday, Senate District 2 spoke loud and clear,”Hall said. “They are true champions of conservative principles. I am committed to continue making sure that they are served by a true conservative who will preserve the principle of liberty for future generations. Promises made will be promises kept."

Cody Harris (Rep.) received 11,345 against R. Edwin Adams (Lib.), 2,059, for State Representative District 8.

“Thank you East Texas voters!” Harris stated. “I am so grateful for your overwhelming support and humbled by the opportunity to once again represent Texas House District 8. We are excited for the upcoming session and what will be another historic opportunity to fight for and preserve conservative values in our great state. I look forward to being a voice for the people of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Navarro counties.”

Running unopposed, United States Representative District 6 Jake Ellzey (Rep.) received 12,131 votes.

In the race for Governor, Greg Abbott (Rep.) received 10,824; Beto O’Rourke (Dem.) 3,152; Mark Tippetts (Lib.) 100; Delilah Barrios (Grn.) 43; with 13 write-in votes.

For Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick (Rep.) 10,504 votes, Mike Collier (Dem.) 3,096, and Shanna Steele (Lib.) 444.

In the race for Attorney General, Ken Paxton (Rep.) received 10,504 votes, Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem.) 3,096, and Mark Ash (Lib.) 444.

For Comptroller, Glenn Hegar (Rep.) 10,854 votes, Janet T. Dudding (Dem.) 2,891, and V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 273.

Commissioner General Land Office:

REP Dawn Buckingham 10,815

DEM Jay Kleberg 3,025

GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 132

Write-In Totals 12

Commissioner of Agriculture:

REP Sid Miller 10,813

DEM Susan Hays 3,197

Railroad Commissioner:

REP Wayne Christian 10,730

DEM Luke Warford 2,897

LIB Jaime Andres Diez 288

GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 86

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3:

REP Debra Lehrmann 10,808

DEM Erin A. Nowell 2,999

LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 208

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5:

REP Rebeca Huddle 10,912

DEM Amanda Reichek 3,095

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9:

REP Evan Young 10,865

DEM Julia Maldonado 3,112

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5:

REP Scott Walker 10,898

DEM Dana Huffman 3,087

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6:

REP Jesse F. McClure, III 10,855

DEM Robert Johnson 3,110

Member, State Board of Education, Dist 14:

REP Evelyn Brooks 10,825

DEM Tracy Fisher 3,116

Results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.

