Joey Hanna has lived in Navarro County all his life. He grew up fishing local tournaments at the age of 13. Joey cut his teeth fishing with the Richland Chambers Bass Club.
After having success at the club level, Joey stepped it up and started fishing bigger tournaments. He fished Media Bass, Texas team trail, CAST couples, and Fun N Sun couples trail. He found success in each level.
In 2016 he started the high school bass team in Mildred. Joey and wife Jennifer ran this organization for six years. They had several teams make the state tournaments all six years. Joey worked with the kids on sponsorships, fishing skills, life lessons, and goals.
At one of the high school meetings several kids asked him if he ever thought of going pro. He said no and laughed. Well let’s just say that stuck in his head years. The kids had inspired him and yes, he is fishing as a pro now. This is his second year fishing the Bassmaster elite-qualifier circuit. Fishing nine tournaments from Texas all the way to New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.